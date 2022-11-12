Aberdeen host annual Monroe County’s annual Ducks Unlimited banquet

ABERDEEN Miss. (WCBI) – The Monroe County Ducks Unlimited banquet was hosted Friday in Aberdeen at the American Legion Post 26.

The event included live entertainment by Belle Frantz and Drew Toler and door prizes.

Guest bid on items like duck calls, guns, paintings and more.

Regional Director Hunter Pridgen says that the money raised goes for a bigger cause.

” This is an event to raise funds for wetland and water conservation. This chapter has been on the rise over the past 6 or 7 years putting on these events and growing each year. What they’re doing is really giving back to conservations and bringing the community together for a fun event to go to, ” said Pridgen.

Members of the event encourage people in the community to come out to next year’s banquet.

