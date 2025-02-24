Aberdeen man faces felony charges after a police pursuit

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen man is facing felony charges in Monroe County and Illinois.

On February 21, Amory Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a dark-colored passenger car on Highway 278.

According to Amory PD, the driver initially stopped before allegedly driving off as the officer approached the vehicle.

The pursuit ended near the intersection of Burr Road and Highway 278 East when the driver lost control and became stuck in a drainage ditch.

