Aberdeen Mayor forges efforts for a cruise line at Tombigbee

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen’s mayor is forging ahead with efforts to bring a cruise line to the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway and also bringing a new business to an abandoned plant.

Shortly after his election last year, Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens mentioned the possibility of getting a cruise line that would make a stop along the Tenn Tom.

Mayor Stevens is continuing to pursue the idea, with American Cruise Lines. Stevens said the cruise line offers excursions on the Mississippi River and he believes the opportunity is there for a stop at or near the Port of Aberdeen.

Mayor Stevens said there is potential for tourism revenue. The mayor has also been leading efforts to get grants for repairs and upgrades at the Port.

The mayor also said part of the old Holley Performance Products plant will become a Prince Oil Truck Stop.

Mayor Stevens said the $7 million project will also give truckers a place to park their rigs. Prince Oil will lease two and a half acres from the city on the site.

