Aberdeen mayor makes plans to shut down city amid coronavirus outbreak

ABDERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Plans are underway in Aberdeen to possibly shut down the city as the coronavirus continues to spread in the Magnolia State.

Mayor Maurice Howard took to Facebook Monday night telling people who live in Aberdeen to be prepared for the city to close. He urged people in his town to warn businesses owners as this would heavily impact them.

“We’re going to talk about shutting the entire city down. We’re not just going to copy and paste another executive order from another city, right now i’m working on our very own executive order,” said Mayor Howard.

Mayor Howard went on to say he’s spoken with members of the Board of Alderman and expects the order pass at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting is at 5p.m. Tuesday.