Aberdeen native gives back during the holidays

ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) – Thanks to an Aberdeen native, Christmas morning will be a little brighter for some Monroe County families.

Katina Holliday who now lives in California, but is from Aberdeen, hosted a toy drive for families who need a little extra help around the holidays.

The toy drive included bikes, balls, and several other toys.

Holliday said this was a great way to give back to her hometown while spreading holiday cheer.

“It helps lift burdens, I was a teenage mom myself, and we never had anything like this when I was growing up in Aberdeen,” said Holliday. “I am not sure if the surrounding cities had it, but I know that we did not have it in Aberdeen. I did it in California, and I was like “Let me take this home and do it for home,” I know there are so many people that are in need, and that was my inspiration. It gives you a sense of purpose and filling, you fill up with joy to make the kids smile and to help the parents out during this time. ”

The toy drive was held at Freshly’s Market in Aberdeen, and the toys will benefit over 200 families.

