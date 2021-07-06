Aberdeen Police Chief Race Ends in Run-Off

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)

A 4 man race for Aberdeen Police Chief finished with no clear winner.

Tony Tillman 540

Quinell Shumpert 485

Christopher Dobbins 231

Lee Johnson 144

There will be a run-off on July 27th.

 

 