Aberdeen Residents Can Take Part In ‘Community Quilt Project’

ABERDEEN, MISS. (WCBI) – A Northeast Mississippi community is being connected, by a quilt.

Gail Dalrymple takes sewing classes at Lady Bug Fabrics. She is also planning to make her mark on the community quilt.

“I’m a retired school teacher so I’m going to do a school house, I believe,” Dalrymple said.

Angela Irvin owns Lady Bug Fabrics in Aberdeen. She was approached by Aberdeen’s Visitor’s Bureau and the Main Street Association about the community quilt initiative.

Anyone, regardless of artistic or sewing skill, can get a packet containing a ten by ten square that is used as a base block, different color fabrics to design the block, needle and a sheet of heat bond for those who want to do applique. The goal is to promote Aberdeen, its residents and the community. The project is called “Peace By Piece”

“We’re asking people that when they design their quilt square, they can use something they advocate, something they remember, anything that is special to them,” Irvin said.

There is no cost to take part in the community quilt initiative. Both ladies say the community is ready for a project with a positive message that promotes unity.

“We are hoping it brings our community together, and to show when a group of people come together, great things can be done,” Irvin said.

“I want everybody to know that Aberdeen is about community, us being together, working together and how we can do things to work together,” Dalrymple said.

Folks have until March to pick up and return their ten by ten squares. The quilt will be assembled and displayed during the Pilgramage in April.

If you want to pick up the materials to make your quilt square, just drop by “Lady Bug Fabrics’ at 202 East Commerce Street in Aberdeen.