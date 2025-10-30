Aberdeen residents come together for Sandy Clay Rosenwald marker unveiling

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen Residents came together on Saturday afternoon, October 25, to keep to make sure a small piece of Mississippi history is not forgotten.

A piece of history was on full display.

A marker was unveiled for the Sandy Clay Rosenwald Schools.

Sandy Clay Rosenwald Schools played a crucial role in African American education during the early 20th century.

Community leaders, local historians, and descendants of the Rosenwald School alumni were in attendance for this event.

The co-organizer of this event, Andrette Evans, said this was all to make sure a piece of the state’s history is not forgotten, and to teach the younger generation about their heritage.

“It keeps history alive, and we hope this allows children to want to ask more questions. For instance, I did not know that my father taught at this school, and in terms of working on their history, I am learning my own history,” said Co-organizer Andrette Evens.

“It makes me proud of him and my community. I did not know it was a Sandy Clay Rosenwald school for years, but it really made me proud that his name and legacy were involved in this school,” said Louis Clay, grandson of Sandy Clay Rosenwald.

The event was held at Mount Union Missionary Baptist Church, and this was the third marker unveiled for the Rosenwald Schools.

