ALEA kicks off agency’s annual 101 Days of Summer Safety Campaign

ALABAMA (WCBI) – With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start to summer, travel season is officially in full swing.

But as you hit the roads or waterways over the next few weeks, the Alabama law enforcement agency is reminding motorists and boaters to prioritize safety this season.

The ALEA is doing just that by kicking off the agency’s annual 101 Days of Summer Safety Campaign.

According to ALEA, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is often referred to nationally as the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” due to the increase in travel, traffic crashes, and boating activity.

As part of their campaign, law enforcement will continue conducting high-visibility enforcement and public safety initiatives throughout the summer, focusing on impaired driving, seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, and boating safety.

ALEA also encourages all drivers traveling through the Yellow Hammer State to remain alert and obey traffic and boating laws.

Over the Memorial Day weekend travel period, troopers responded to four deadly crashes, one of which was in Pickens County.

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