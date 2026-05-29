Seven MSU-Meridian outstanding students recognized during spring commencement

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – According to an MSU press release, seven MSU-Meridian graduates were recognized as outstanding students during spring commencement exercises for their exemplary academic performance.

—Christopher Alan Burrow of Ridgeland, who earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Policy and Organizational Design, said he plans to continue to serve as an associate state superintendent with the Mississippi Department of Education.

“The EPOD program provided a clear and flexible pathway that allowed me to balance a demanding professional career while continuing to grow academically,” he said. “I accomplished something I once thought would not be possible at this stage of my life and career.”

—Catherine Grace Compton of Scooba, a physical therapist assistant at Noxubee General Hospital, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Applied Science through MSU’s College of Professional and Continuing Studies. She plans to continue her education in physical therapy.

“MSU-Meridian gave me the flexibility and support to complete my bachelor’s degree while maintaining a full-time job,” she said.

—Makaela Davis of Flowery Brand, Georgia, plans to advance her bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration to the master’s level.

A mother of three, Davis said her experience at MSU-Meridian taught her the importance of compassionate leadership, teamwork, and providing quality care to others.

—Jason Frulla of Union, a husband and father of three adult children, two of whom graduated from MSU, received a Master of Arts in Teaching. A business loan officer for the East Central Planning and Development District in Newton, he plans to teach history part-time at one or more Mississippi community colleges.

“The MAT Community College Leadership program allowed me to complete another milestone,” said Frulla, who credits smaller class sizes and professor connections with enhanced academic outcomes.

—Alexis Grant of Starkville graduated with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree and plans to work in dermatology, she said.

“My biggest takeaway from my education is that success is not achieved alone,” she said. “I learned the importance of perseverance, faith and leaning on people who support you and encourage you through every season.”

—Joshua Johnson of Meridian graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and said he hopes to work with Alzheimer’s patients.

“One of the strongest privileges a person can carry is a good community to uplift them,” he said. “The students and faculty here are absolutely keen on making sure their peers succeed.”

—Jordan Smith of Mooreville graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. A wife and mother of three, Smith said she will teach second grade at Mooreville Elementary School, where she worked as a teacher’s assistant for seven years and where she attended grade school.

“MSU-Meridian helped me to confidently step into my own classroom,” she said.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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