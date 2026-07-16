Aberdeen School District names new interim superintendent

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Aberdeen School District has named a new interim superintendent.

Candi Moore-Saul has been named the interim Superintendent following a meeting on Thursday.

Moore brings 25 years of experience to the district, and according to the press release, “A proven record of instructional leadership, school improvement, and student success.”

In her 25 years, she’s served in many capacities in her career.

Some of those roles include a teacher, assistant principal, principal, and, most recently, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Board President Za’Narrious Graham stated.

“The Aberdeen School District remains committed to providing our students with the highest quality education while maintaining stability and momentum. Mrs. Moore-Saul’s experience, collaborative leadership, and dedication to student success make her well-prepared to lead our district as we continue moving forward together.”

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