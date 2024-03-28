Aberdeen store owner aims to give back to her community

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A new business in Aberdeen is giving back to the community.

“Pierce’s Place” opened its doors last year as a way to give back to nonprofits in Aberdeen. The store is owned by Judy Rash and is named after her son, Pierce, who has Down Syndrome.

Rash said the home decor store was opened as a nonprofit and will put all of its profits back into the community. On Wednesday, Rash made donations to Aberdeen Main Street and the Elkin Theater.

“We have had a very blessed life. We thank the Lord for every blessing. When my husband passed away, he saw we were taken care of. We have our own income to live on and we want to give the rest of it back to Aberdeen and charities we believe in,” said Rash.

“We want Aberdeen to thrive and to be its best and that’s what we will do with this. Invest it, continue. Main Street, some people think it’s just a street, but that is really our spirit, our whole spirit of town,” said Ann Tackett, Director of Aberdeen Main Street.

The money will be used to make needed repairs at the Elkin, which has been a nonprofit since 1985.

