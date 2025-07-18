Police in search of a woman reported missing in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs the community’s help finding a missing woman.

Ebony Jones was last seen at Love’s Truck Stop on Wednesday, July 16, at around 6:15 pm.

According to police, Jones has bipolar schizophrenia.

Jones was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top and blue jean leggings.

She has long braids that are maroon and black, and is about 4’11, weighing around 150 pounds.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244,

or Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

