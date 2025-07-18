Columbus City Council votes to expand credit use for services

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Do you have an outstanding fine, or maybe you want to rent a community center in Columbus?

Now you can charge it.

At a special call meeting today, July 18, the Columbus City Council voted to allow expanded use of credit cards to pay for services.

You will soon be able to use a card to register for recreation programs, rent city facilities, like the Trotter Convention Center or community centers at the parks, pay fines, and use the landfill.

City leaders hope that it will be an added convenience for residents.

The Chief Financial Officer, Jim Brigham, will have at least one benefit.

“And, it will clean up the refund process too, because in the past what we’ve had is when people would come in, and they had to pay cash, then if they decided to cancel a reservation, at The Trotter or something, they would have to wait for a check from the city to get the refund back, so now we’ll be able to do an immediate refund back to their charge card,” said Brigham.

There will be a 3% fee for each card transaction.

