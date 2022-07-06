Aberdeen teen has died from injuries from car accident

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager from Aberdeen has died from injuries suffered in a car accident a week ago.

17-year-old Tyjaleek Smith died Tuesday at North Mississippi Medical Center.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says Smith was a passenger in a car that crashed June 28th on Highway 25 – just outside the city limits of Aberdeen.

According to the Aberdeen High School Facebook page, Smith would have been entering his senior year this fall.

The highway patrol is investigating the accident.