Aberdeen to provide a warming shelter from incoming winter storm

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Aberdeen Community will be opening its doors to house those who need it most.

Starting on Friday at 5 pm until Sunday, January 25, at noon, the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation will open a warming station.

The parks and rec building is on the corner of Commerce and Matubba at 611 West.

Times for the warming shelter may be adjusted depending on weather demands and updates.

Anyone who does not have a place to go or sufficient heating is welcome.

For questions or how you can help out, please call Alderman Shea Cain or Alderwoman Rhonda Moore.

Their numbers are listed at the bottom of your screen.

