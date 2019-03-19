Abortion bill awaits Gov. Phil Bryant’s signature

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s heartbeat bill is heading to the governor’s desk.

The state Senate sent legislation to Governor Phil Bryant that would prohibit abortion in cases where a fetal heartbeat is detected.

- Advertisement -

That’s about six weeks into pregnancy.

Just last year a 15 week ban was signed into law but it was immediately challenged.

Lt. Governor Tate Reeves said that a beating heart clearly means life has begun and should be protected.

Senators and representatives have worked hard to get this legislation to Governor Bryant’s desk.

The bill provides an exemption for cases of medical emergencies.

Lt. Gov Tate Reeves sent out a press release thanking legislators for helping to strengthen

Mississippi’s abortion laws.