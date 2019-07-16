As Election Day gets closer, those eligible to vote absentee are heading to the court house to turn in their ballots.

FULTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Primary elections for state and local offices are only a few weeks away.

Absentee voting is happening now.

As Election Day gets closer, those eligible to vote absentee are heading to the courthouse to turn in their ballots.

In three weeks, thousands of people will head to the polls casting their votes for who they want to see in office.

If you aren’t able to cast your vote on August 6, it’s still important to exercise your right to vote.

“If they cannot do that on Election Day at the polling place, absentee ballots are available,” said Itawamba County Circuit Clerk Carol Gates.

Gates and her staff have been hard at work preparing absentee ballots and counting the ones that come in the mail.

“We have received 30 ballots, that’s Democratic and Republican together,” said Gates.

Gates expects for more ballots to be turned in closer to the deadline as people choose their candidates.

“If you don’t vote, a lot of times people may not be able to complain about what’s going on if you’re not happy. That’s your voice, your vote is your voice as to what happens,”said Gates.

Election Commissioner Tommy Gholston trains poll workers about the rules and regulations for Election Day. Gholston said poll workers must go to four workshops.

Gates said she and her staff will work tirelessly to make sure everything runs smoothly on Primary day.

The last day to vote absentee is August 3 at 12 p.m.

If you have any questions you can contact your local circuit clerks office.