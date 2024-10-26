Absentee voting picks up as election day draws near

Lee County Circuit Clerk has some tips to make absentee voting a smooth process

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Absentee voting began in September and recently, things have picked up at the Lee County Circuit Clerk’s office.

“We have had a line for about a week,” said Camille Roberts Dulaney.

She and her staff have been working hard, answering voters’ questions, making sure people are registered, and seeing if a voter can cast an absentee ballot.

“When they see the national news, see states and early voting, in Mississippi we do not have early voting, we have absentee, so when you come in, sign an affidavit stating why you are voting, not on election day, some of the common ones, over 65, if you work at hospital or another field, if you will be out of town on election day,” Dulaney said.

When you come to vote absentee be sure you have your photo ID. You will get a large envelope to place your ballet in. Be sure you sign your name completely, across the flap. Dulaney also says don’t be surprised if there’s a wait.

“You may have to wait about 45 minutes to an hour, when you go to precinct, you take ID, stand in line for maybe a minute, then get your ballot. They are only doing one precinct, here we do all precincts at one location. One of our biggest issues, for everyone, make sure, if you have moved, that you update your address, give us a call or check it online,” she said.

All absentee ballots are put in a vault until election night, when they are taken out, reviewed by a resolution board, and then scanned and tallied that night.

Dulaney says questions about registration, polling precincts, and other information can be found on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, sos.ms.gov/yall-vote.

