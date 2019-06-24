Absentee voting for Primary Election Day starts today

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Circuit Clerks around the State are ready to begin absentee voting Monday.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann encouraged all Mississippians to either send in their registration applications and prepare to absentee vote or vote on Election Day.

Circuit Clerks’ office will be open Saturday, July 6 at 8 a.m. until noon

Mississippians who are registered to vote, but have recently moved or changed their name have to update their registration information in order to cast a ballot in the correct precinct on Primary Election Day.

Voters may cast an absentee ballot in Circuit Clerk Offices in Mississippi if they are away from their residence or temporarily or permanently disabled on Primary Election Day.

Mississippi’s registration deadline is Monday, July 8, 2019. The General Elections are set for August 6, 2019.