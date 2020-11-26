Accident report released regarding plane crash that killed a Starkville teen

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – New details emerge about the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Starkville teen Lake Little.

The National Transportation Safety Board released an official Aviation Accident Factual Report earlier this week.

In the report, the defining event of the accident is listed as “loss of control in flight.”

In July of 2019, 18-year-old Lake Little was piloting a single-engine plane when it crashed on the Ole Miss golf course.

Reports said Little was attempting to land the plane on runway 9, near the golf course.

An employee at University-Oxford Airport said Little sounded “panicked” when she announced over the radio that she would be landing.

The employee stated that the airplane veered toward the golf course and then went “straight down behind the trees.”