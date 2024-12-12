Accountants identify key changes to filing taxes in 2025

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – In December most people are thinking about Christmas, but it’s also the season to think about something less festive – Taxes.

For some procedures and forms, there is an end-of-year deadline.

It may be the Christmas season now, but Tax Season is just around the corner too.

And some of those forms and deductions have a December 31 deadline.

Brenda Martin has been helping people with their taxes for more than 40 years.

She said now is the time to start getting everything collected and organized.

“You know what I’m telling them is to bring all their documents in,” Martin said. “File all your documents because they are going to come back to you within a year. Everybody used to say it would be three years but that was twenty years ago. We have technology now so when they key your social security number third parties are already sent stuff in.

Technology is also playing an increasing role in tax preparation.

That may mean less pen and paperwork, but Martin says it also brings new responsibilities during tax season.

Some employers are switching to electronic W-2 forms, and the I.R.S. is putting an emphasis on electronic filing.

“They are getting to the point where paper returns and we try not to send paper returns, they will say that it’s going to take so many you know months or they’ll say that don’t have it,” Martin said. “See when we send them in electronically the IRS sends us a letter back and says we have an acknowledgment letter instead of state also.”

Tax season is generally between January 1st and April 15 each year for people to prepare and report their taxable income.

