Accused scammer, Vito Balice, wanted in multiple counties arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused scammer paving his way through north Mississippi is arrested in Monroe County.

51-year-old Vito Balice was wanted in Lowndes and Lee Counties.

Investigators believe Balice goes into an area and does minor paving work for a business to have references in the area.

He then goes to homeowners looking for a paving job and demands money before starting work.

Investigators say sometimes he will start work and not finish or simply never come back at all.

In Lee County, Balice is accused of bilking an elderly person out of nine thousand dollars. He’s charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult there.

He’s charged with uttering forgery in Lowndes County.

“Been wanted out of Lee County for at least a week or so, and some felony charges out of Lowndes County yesterday,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook, Monroe County. “So, we found him the Aberdeen area and arrested him yesterday and began looking into these charges.”

“Because he’s going around swindling money out of, mostly, elderly folks and taking their money. This is something that we want to stop,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Lowndes County. “If we can get the public’s help and identifying the victims in this case, then we can get more charges on him and put him away.”

Investigators believe Balice’s alleged scam stretches at least from Columbus to Olive Branch.

Some of the business names of Vito Balice Paving Company, B&B Paving co, B&C Paving Company, and possibly others.

If you have been scammed by this individual please contact your local law enforcement.