Accused Starkville Park Shooter Draws High Bond

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $2,000,000 for the man accused of a shooting at Starkville’s McKee Park Monday.

Starkville Police arrested 19 year old Cedric “Rambo” Splounge and 18 year old Kentravious Splounge of Greenville Monday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

Cedric Splounge is charged with Aggravated Assault. Kentravious Splounge is charged with Accessory After the Fact.

The arrests come after a shooting Monday evening at the park that left one man injured.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound.

Cedric Splounge was found staying at a relative’s home in Starkville.

His bond is set at $2,000,000. Kentravious Splounge’s bond is set at $1,000,000

.