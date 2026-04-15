Ackerman Board of Aldermen to set special election on tax bill
ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Ackerman is one step closer to implementing a 2% tax.
Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 3401, authored by Senator Bart Williams, into law last week.
The bill calls for a 2% tax on all prepared food and beverages in the town.
The money collected will go to parks and recreation in Ackerman,
The Board of Aldermen will have to set a special election.
The measure will require a 60% majority to pass.
In their April meeting, Mayor Lauren Carson told the Board of Aldermen that if voters decide against the 2$ tax, plans for the future Ackerman Sportsplex won’t be able to move forward because the city has to have “skin in the game.”
A Town Hall meeting is being planned for residents to ask questions before the vote.
A date for that meeting has not been set.