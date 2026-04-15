Ackerman Board of Aldermen to set special election on tax bill

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Town of Ackerman is one step closer to implementing a 2% tax.

Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 3401, authored by Senator Bart Williams, into law last week.

The bill calls for a 2% tax on all prepared food and beverages in the town.

The money collected will go to parks and recreation in Ackerman,

The Board of Aldermen will have to set a special election.

The measure will require a 60% majority to pass.

In their April meeting, Mayor Lauren Carson told the Board of Aldermen that if voters decide against the 2$ tax, plans for the future Ackerman Sportsplex won’t be able to move forward because the city has to have “skin in the game.”

A Town Hall meeting is being planned for residents to ask questions before the vote.

A date for that meeting has not been set.

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