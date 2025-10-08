Ackerman Board votes to interview Isaac Newman for Police Chief

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman leaders are taking another step toward filling the town’s vacant police chief position, following weeks of tension and turnover.

The town board met Monday night and voted 5–0 to interview Isaac Newman for the job.

The town also appointed Jay Perry as its new attorney and prosecutor.

The move comes after a series of disputes between the mayor and aldermen over the police department’s leadership.

Last month, Chief Martha Caradine was demoted, leading every officer to resign and the then city attorney to resign.

Tonight, they took a step to change that.

Carson said the city expects to conduct the interview soon.

