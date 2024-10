Ackerman placed under burn ban until further notice

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Ackerman has been placed under a Burn Ban until further notice.

The Ackerman Police Department made the announcement on Facebook on October 18.

Campfires, Bonfires, Fire pits, and Debris burning or anything of that nature are not allowed

You could be fined if you’re caught burning.

For more information, visit mfc.ms.gov/burning-info.

