Active weather mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heading into an active weather pattern with potential for strong to severe storms into the middle of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain will continue tracking West to East across the northern half of the coverage area through the rest of the evening. Otherwise, another warm and mild night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Much like Monday. Showers and storms will be isolated, though some may become strong to severe. Wind would be the main threats. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Lows will be warm and muggy, in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: With the approach of a cold front, strong to severe storms will be possible throughout the day. Wind threats will be the highest concern. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s.