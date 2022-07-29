ACTNow Program giving away free school supplies to students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The final days of summer are winding down. And for area children, that means school.

Friday, it also meant free school supplies for some Columbus students.

This was the kickoff for the ACTNow Program.

ACTNow is a pilot project of TVA’s Connected Communities initiative to support community-led projects.

The project looks at the digital divide by bringing internet access, digital literacy classes, and connected devices to residents of Columbus Housing Authority.

Residents of the Columbus Housing Authority may earn a free laptop by attending digital skills classes.

The event was sponsored by Columbus Light & Water along with the Columbus Housing Authority and TVA.