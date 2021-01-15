Additional vaccines have been allocated to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Additional COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Mississippi this week.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the new vaccines will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners.
Providing community partners with extra doses is an effort to address both geographic and racial disparities.
The department said more drive-through appointments could be available the week of January 25th, and second doses will be available for everyone who has already received the first dose.
A significant supply of the vaccine is still expected sometime in February.