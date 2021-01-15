Additional vaccines have been allocated to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Additional COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated to Mississippi this week.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, the new vaccines will support ongoing vaccination appointments at drive-through sites next week and allow for a modest amount of doses to be shared with community partners.

- Advertisement -

Providing community partners with extra doses is an effort to address both geographic and racial disparities.

The department said more drive-through appointments could be available the week of January 25th, and second doses will be available for everyone who has already received the first dose.

A significant supply of the vaccine is still expected sometime in February.