ADI Division at MSU kicks off 3-part luncheon series on women’s health

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Health and History came together at Mississippi State University Wednesday.

March is Women’s History Month, and the Division of Access, Diversity, and Inclusion has a whole slate of events planned, including a three-part luncheon series on Women’s Health.

It kicked off today with a discussion of the history of women’s healthcare and its evolution from being male-dominated to women being more in control of their own healthcare choices and gaining more prominence as practitioners.

Both organizers and healthcare professionals said it’s important for women to speak up for themselves and other women.

“We have a place at the table, and we have to use our voice to make an impact on up-and-coming women because there are always little eyes watching,” said Vanita Phinisey, Certified Family Nurse Practitioner.

“For women, that they recognize that they are not alone, that we recognize the issues that we do have, and that there is something that can be done. That our voices be heard,” said Ashley Swift, Holmes Cultural Diversity Center.

There will be two more Women’s Health Luncheon presentations on March 8 and March 22 at MSU.

