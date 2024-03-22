ADI inspires the latest economic development project in the Golden Triangle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A new industry is coming to the Golden Triangle and bringing dozens of new jobs.

Thursday, the Golden Triangle Development LINK announced Owl’s Head Alloys is moving into Clay County. The Bowling Green, Kentucky company plans to invest more than $29 million in an aluminum processing plant.

Owl’s Head melts down and recycles aluminum products to be re-used in manufacturing processes. The company will supply recycled aluminum to Aluminum Dynamics when it opens its mill.

Construction is slated to begin in May and take about 18 months. Owl’s Head will be bringing in nearly 70 new jobs.

Joe Max Higgins says everything is going according to plan.

“The aluminum mill has a 700-acre customer park on-site with them where they’re going to put what they call their customers,” said Higgins. These guys are not really customers to them. They’re providing raw products for them to make. This is by far the first one to come in.”

Owl’s Head will be located on Industrial Park Road in West Point. Operations will begin in the summer.