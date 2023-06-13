Aerospace company brings multi-million dollar investment, jobs to Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Another aerospace company is landing in north Mississippi.

Hush Aerospace is bringing a $13 million investment and 80 jobs to Tupelo.

The company makes unmanned aerial systems.

In Tupelo, the 60,000-square-foot facility will assemble, make, and test the products.

Hush Aerospace, based out of Virginia Beach, plans to have government contract work with the military and NASA, along with private companies in the agriculture and package delivery industries.

The plant will be built at what is known as The HIVE Business Park. No dates have been announced for construction.

