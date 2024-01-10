After a 5 year wait, Clay County man faces justice for shooting

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – It may have been justice delayed, but in this case it was not justice denied in an attempted murder case in Clay County.

A Clay County jury has found Damaris Quinn guilty of Attempted Murder in the October 2018 shooting of his wife Basheba Ward.

On October 18th, 2018 Quinn shot Ward five times on Pine Grove Road off of Highway 46.

Ward was able to run to a neighbor’s home for help.

She testified during the trial.

At the time of the shooting, Quinn was under post-release supervision related to a conviction for Attempted Sexual Battery.

Following his arrest, he was returned to prison to serve out the rest of that sentence.

That postponed the trial for the Attempted Murder.

Quinn was also found guilty of Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Quinn was sentenced to 35 years for the Attempted Murder and an additional 5 years for the weapon possession.