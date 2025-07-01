Former Sardis Treasurer pleads guilty to embezzlement

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The former treasurer for the Sardis Fire Department admits to misusing public money.

William Clark pleaded guilty to one count of Embezzlement of Public Funds in Panola County Circuit Court.

While he served as Secretary and Treasurer of the Sardis Fire Department, Clark submitted inflated emergency response numbers so that he could receive additional payments.

State Auditor Shad White’s Office investigated the case.

Clark was sentenced to 10 years post-release supervision and ordered to pay 1,100 in fines and just over $7,500 in restitution.

