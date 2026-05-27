Afternoon Storms For Wednesday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Another day, another chance to see thunderstorms throughout Northeast Mississippi and West Alabama.

TODAY: Good news today is that this morning looks to be dry. That is until this afternoon as scattered showers and storms will develop. It will be a very warm day as well as highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Some lingering showers early tonight before we dry up by midnight. Lows will drop down into the low 70s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: We stay with scattered storm chances for Thursday. To cap off the workweek we are anticipating more coverage of rain and storms for both the morning and afternoon on Friday.