Airbnbs rise as popular option for game day visitors in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2023-2024 college football season hasn’t started yet but people are already getting prepared.

Many local hotels have already been booked; however, Starkville realtors and homeowners have been able to take advantage of turning homes into weekend homes for fans.

“I used to think that Airbnbs were only in larger cities and I love that Starkville has embraced it and accepted and we love to see all the out-of-town people come to town for any reason,” said Rebecca Kracker.

Rebecca Kracker is a realtor with McBride and Company.

She said some of the houses have been booked since the beginning of the year, and people come to town for more than football.

“Clients that I have that have bought houses have been so pleased that they’ve stayed booked not just during football season but Christmas, baseball season, orientation,” said Kracker.

She said Airbnbs are a growing trend in the city; however, there are some speed bumps in some areas.

“We have to make sure that the covenants that people can rent these houses and so some neighbors don’t want Airbnbs they’re worried about the clientele that’s going to come in,” said Kracker.

Kracker said when people come for the weekend, a home may encourage them to stay longer and she said that’s good for local businesses.

And it can hold more people who want to tag along.

“Couples can get together and a few different families could rent one, and so you can split the cost and still be able to be together versus everybody getting a different hotel room and then you only see each other at the ball game,” said Kracker.

The first game for the bulldogs is September 2 and Kracker said to be sure to check all surrounding areas for Airbnbs if you want to visit for gamedays.

