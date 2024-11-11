Airbus hosts Veterans Day in tribute to those who serve

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County industry that builds helicopters for the U.S. Army paid tribute to the men and women who serve.

Airbus hosted a Veterans Day on November 11 to honor not only their employees who have served in the military, but the others in the community as well.

The program featured music, a presentation of the colors by the MSU Army ROTC and a special commemoration for military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The head of the Mississippi National Guard said Airbus has proven its commitment to servicemen and women.

“What a better place to do it than here at Airbus, where we have 30% of the workforce is veterans. So, we’re going to celebrate their service and we’re going to celebrate Airbus’s amazing support of our veterans here in the state of Mississippi and how that relationship works together towards an amazing workforce development effort to put our veterans to work,” said General Andrew Rendon of the Mississippi National Guard.

“So, Airbus has become a place that veterans like to come work, because it gives them a chance to continue to serve even though they’ve taken the uniform off. We build helicopters that protect our country and save lives, so it gives them a place to go and continue to do that, even up to the got out,” said Airbus’ Production Director, Ben Sullivan.

All veterans and program participants were treated to a catered lunch following the ceremony.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.