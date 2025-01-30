AL Governor announces state transportation funding to be awarded

REFORM, AL. (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced more than $40 million is to be awarded in state transportation funding to cities and counties across the Yellow Hammer state.

The funds will go towards various road and bridge projects.

The funding is made available through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II (ATRIP-II), which was created in 2019 by the Rebuild Alabama Act

There were 24 projects selected for funding, one of those being Reform, Alabama in Pickens County.

According to the ATRIP website, Reform is expected to see intersection and drainage improvements at US 82 / State Road 6 (SR-6) and State Road 17 (SR-17.)

The project is expected to be worth over $1.4 Million.

It is anticipated that several projects will be under contract during the 2025 fiscal year.

All projects are required to move forward within two years of the awarding of funds.

