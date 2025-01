Alabama Governor declares state of emergency for 37 counties

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 37 counties ahead of this week’s winter weather.

This includes Lamar and Pickens Counties.

The state of emergency will go into effect today, January 9, at 1:00 p.m., and will remain in effect until further notice.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.