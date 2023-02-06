Alabama helps sheriff offices that miss collection of gun permit fees

ALABAMA (WCBI) – A recent change in Alabama’s gun laws will likely mean less money for county sheriffs’ offices, but the state is helping out.

Last year, the Alabama Legislature made it possible for residents to carry a concealed firearm without having to get a permit.

While it was good news for gun owners, it was bad news for county sheriffs who collected the fees for those permits.

For them, it meant the loss of much-needed revenue.

Today, Governor Kay Ivey announced that grants will be made available to Sheriffs in all 67 counties in the state.

The money from the Local Government Pistol Permit Revenue Loss Fund will be paid out quarterly and is based on the amount of money the county collected on pistol permit fees in 2022.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be making the payments based on reports collected by other state agencies.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter