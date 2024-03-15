Alabama Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Pickens County woman and sent another to the hospital.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, a Honda Accord driven by Barbara McDaniel of Gordo collided head-on with a Nissan Rogue driven by Cynthia Sullivan of Ethelsville.

The crash happened about four miles east of Gordo on Highway 82.

McDaniel died at the scene. Sullivan had significant injuries and had to be airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.

A second accident occurred when a Land Rover driven by a Berry man hit debris left in the road from that crash.

No injuries were reported in that wreck.

