SBA offer disaster loans for Calhoun County from storms in March

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple severe storms blew through Calhoun County in the early part of this year.

The severe weather left many homes, businesses, and organizations still looking for ways to repair the significant damage.

This is where the U.S. Small Business Administration has stepped in, now offering beneficial disaster loans for those who were affected by the catastrophic events.

Back in March, powerful storms and at least one tornado tore through Calhoun County, damaging homes, businesses, schools, and roads.

“March 14-15 was just too much for us, and we had several sites around the county that were damaged as a result of that,” Randy Skinner said. “We had several bridges, roads that were collapsed, culverts that were washed away, and we just had extensive damage.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration is taking action to help Calhoun County, along with other areas that were affected.

To help, they are offering disaster loans for homeowners, renters, business owners, and non-profits.

Tishon Powell, the SBA’s Public Affairs Specialist, said they strive to help those in need.

“We understand the loss that a lot of these businesses and homeowners have faced because of these severe storms and tornadoes,” Powell said. “We are just here to help, we want to make sure that we put you guys back to a normal life and a normal living, or whatever the best way we can. Also, to make sure the fast as possible.”

Loans can be as high as $2 million and come with flexible terms, like no payments or interest for the first year and repayment periods of up to 30 years.

There’s no need to wait for insurance claims before applying.

“You definitely want to help people in need because you can find yourself in the same situation,” Powell said. “Natural disasters are unexpected; we don’t know when they are coming, so when they do come, we just want to put our best foot forward to help people in need. So that way, when we find ourselves in those situations, people are inclined to do the same.”

EMA director Randy Skinner vividly remembers the impact of the catastrophic events.

He said this kind of support is helping the county move forward.

“It makes me feel proud that there is still that level of caring around us, that people actually still care and are willing to help,” Skinner said. “That gives me a sense of pride and a sense of joyfulness that people are still willing to come in and help.”

You can visit the SBA Disaster Recovery website for more information on applying.

