Alabama hits another employment record

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama hits another employment record. Governor Kay Ivey announces today that the seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate statewide is 2.6%.

That’s down from the previous record of 2.7% set in May, and it’s the 3rd consecutive record-breaking month.

That means just over $60,000 Alabamians are out of work. That number was close to 80 thousand last June.

The numbers aren’t quite as rosy in our area. Both Lamar and Pickens Counties saw jobless numbers go up in June.

Lamar County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.3% in May to 3.4% in June. And in Pickens County, the rise was slightly sharper from 3% in May to 4.4% in June.