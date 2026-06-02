Alabama K9 Toby receives bullet and stab protective vest
ALABAMA (WCBI) – One tactical member of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is getting some new gear to keep them safe.
K9 Toby recently received a bullet and stab protective vest.
The donation was made possible through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9’s Inc.
The organization provides vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies
throughout the United States.
The gear is custom-fitted and could be life-saving for the four-legged deputy.
Toby is assigned to ALEA’s SWAT Team and is a dual-purpose dog trained in apprehension and tracking.