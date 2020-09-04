Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reminds drivers to buckle up

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be on the lookout for drunk drivers and boaters over the holiday weekend.

The agency will have troopers from the highway and marine patrols working overtime hours to prevent crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

ALEA says traffic on the roads will be heavier than usual because of the Labor Day holiday.

The agency is reminding drivers to buckle up, designate a driver if you’re drinking, and use caution when driving through construction zones.

The holiday travel period runs through midnight Monday.