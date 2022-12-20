Alabama man arrested, charged with attempted murder

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Ethelsville, Alabama man remains in jail on a $1 million bond in what’s being called a “domestic incident.”

31-year-old James Foster was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Todd Hall said the incident happened this past Friday on Bains Road, in Ethelsville.

Because of the ongoing investigation, Hall declined to release many details.

He did tell WCBI that one person was injured by a sharp instrument.

That person is still recovering.

