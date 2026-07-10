Alabama man charged after a meth bust in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County Constable makes a meth bust after an Alabama man finds a bad parking spot.

Constable Bryon Parker was patrolling an area along County Road 8301 in Prentiss County when he saw a Ford F-150 pickup with an Alabama tag stopped in the middle of the road in a blind spot over a hill.

Parker approached the truck and noticed that the driver was passed out at the wheel.

He woke the driver and then reportedly spotted a small plastic baggie on the console.

Constable Parker arrested the driver, Jesse Walker Biffle, of Florence, Alabama.

Biffle is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, DUI, other substances, switched license plate, and obstruction of traffic.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

Constables in Mississippi have county-wide jurisdiction and can conduct investigations and make arrests.

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