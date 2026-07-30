Grenada man sentenced to just over 16 years in prison

Greenville, Miss. (WCBI) – A Grenada man was sentenced to 16 and a half years in federal prison.

43-year-old Christopher “Snow” Caffey was sentenced Thursday in Greenville.

Caffey was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Judge Deborah Brown sentenced him to 200 months in prison, which comes out to 16 and a half years.

Caffey previously pled guilty to the charges, and according to the release, has an extensive criminal history.

He fled from officers for a year and was later arrested in California.

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