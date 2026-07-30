Georgia man sentenced in Mississippi federal court

Greenville, Miss. (WCBI) – A Georgia man with a long criminal history finds himself back behind bars.

Dannie Thomas was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

According to reports, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office found Thomas to have 50 kilograms of cocaine and large amounts of cash when they made the arrest.

Chief United States District Court Judge Deborah Brown presided over the case.

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